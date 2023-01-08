Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.

Roadside Rescue’s Jerry Manor said the volunteer-run organization rescues dogs off the street and from euthanasia lists at shelters. They don’t adopt out animals themselves, but partner with northern organizations, such as FLD, to find forever homes for dogs and cats.

In 2022, Roadside Rescue rescued over 400 animals. It became a registered 501(c)(3) organization in 2021. Manor said they’ve seen a steady stream of animals needing new homes since then. They have at least 20 volunteers that help foster, take animals to get neutered/spayed, and help care for them. He said they can typically foster 80 to 100 dogs at a time, but there have been times where the need far exceeds their capacity, which he said has cost lives. Most of the dogs they rescue are pitbull mixes.

Puppies’ average stay with foster families is about four weeks before they are transported to the north to Vermont, Connecticut or other northern shelters/adoption agencies. The animals receive their vaccinations while in Roadside Rescue’s care and, depending on their age, may also receive heartworm tests and treatment, if necessary. Depending on the age, Roadside Rescue may also spay or neuter them, which Manor said tends to be far cheaper to do in the south than in New England.

“It’s a lot but it is important. We just want to help the animals,” he said. Manor said the best way to support their work is to donate to FLD, which will directly aid the organizations they partner with, such as Roadside Rescue. “Everything helps,” he said.

People who want to get involved locally can donate funds, their homes to foster dogs or their time helping process applications for FLD. They work with fosters throughout the state, a lot of whom are in Chittenden County and some are in the Mad River Valley. Currently, FLD has 76 dogs available to adopt.

FLD’s big fundraiser this year will take place on May 21, 2023, at the Mad River Barn pavilion from 2 to 5 p.m. It will be a family-friendly event with music by the Mad River Scramblers, food, games, and even a mechanical bull. Learn more at https://fortheloveofdogsvermont.com/.