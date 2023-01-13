Sugarbush is offering a weekend full of events for Martin Luther King Day from ice sculptures to live music and fireworks.

To kick off the weekend and continue with NSAA Safety Month, Shrediquette at Mt. Ellen will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Meet the parks team and learn how to navigate the parks. Both skiers and riders will have the opportunity to practice while getting tips from the Ski & Ride team. Swag will be given to all who participate.

Saturday midday there will be an ice sculpture demonstration in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. watch the transformation from ice to art, as the sculpturist works their magic.

Events continue Saturday with the weekly Blizzard Boogie in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard. Gather around the firepits with DJ Patrick Quimby to party from 1 to 4 p.m. With a family-friendly atmosphere, cool prizes, and giveaways, you’ll want to be there.

Also on January 14, there will be live music across the resort between 2:30 and 6 p.m. Check out Chicky and Friends at the Wunderbar in the afternoon, then head to see John Lackard Band at Castlerock Pub. Or end the evening with Shrimptunes at the Green Mountain Lounge.

Enjoy the MLK firework display from a unique perspective with the MLK Fireworks Snowshoe Tour. The tour will leave The Farmhouse and go to the summit of Gate House Quad at 5:30 p.m.. Enjoy hot chocolate from the patrol shack or the deck and take in the fireworks display. Pre-registration is required.

End Saturday evening with the MLK Torchlight Parade and Fireworks display. The courtyard will be open, the firepits will be lit, and it will be prime viewing for the show. No pets are allowed at this event.

Sunday, January15, has live music across the resort. Start off the day with Ragged Revue at the Wunderbar at 2:30 p.m. Free Range Band follows them at Castlerock Pub, as well as Funkleberries at the Green Mountain Lounge both at 3 p.m. Wayne Canney will be closing out the night at Rumble’s Bistro & Bar from 4 to 7 p.m.

Become a kid again and be in awe of the wonder of magic with Alyx Hilshey. Performing two limited ticketed shows Sunday, January 15. Join her at 6:30 p.m. for a family fun show, or at 8:30 p.m., for adult viewers only. Register beforehand to guarantee a seat for the one-woman show and lecture on Alyx’s magic philosophy.

More information, including an event calendar with locations, times, and prices, can be found at https://www.sugarbush.com/