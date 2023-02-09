Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Waitsfield, has selected Neck of the Woods Childcare Center (NOW) as one of their February donation recipients. From February 16 to February 28, donations will benefit Neck of the Woods.

Lawson’s Finest launched their Sunshine Fund in 2018, when the Waitsfield brewery, taproom, and retail store opened. The Sunshine Fund harnesses the generosity of their taproom guests with the goal of helping local communities thrive. At Lawson’s there is no tip obligation; however, if guests choose to leave a donation, 100% will be given to local charitable endeavors. NOW representatives will be at the taproom on Friday, February 17, and Thursday, February 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. to thank supporters and answer any questions about NOW.

Neck of the Woods Childcare Center, located in Waitsfield on Route 100 in the old Small Dog Electronics building, provides child care for 50 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. This number will grow by about 10% in 2023 when a new, expanded wastewater system is installed. In addition, NOW offers summer camp for pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade students. NOW also runs the after-school program at Moretown Elementary School. All donations will go towards continuing renovations in the NOW building.

To learn more about how donations support Neck of the Woods Childcare Center, go to www.neckofthewoodsvt.org. For more information about Lawson’s Finest, visit LawsonsFinest.com.