Town Meeting Day is coming up next week on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Duxbury held an informational meeting on Monday, February 27. Duxbury voters will vote by Australian ballot at the town office between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on March 7.

Moretown will hold an informational meeting on Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at the Moretown Elementary School. Moretown’s Town Meeting will be held at 7 a.m. at the Moretown Town Office on Tuesday, March 7. Voting by Australian ballot will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the town office on March 7.

Waitsfield voters will convene for Town Meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Waitsfield Elementary School. Voting will take place at the elementary school from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warren voters will meet on Town Meeting Day at 4 p.m. at Warren Elementary School. Voting by Australian ballot can be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Fayston’s Town Meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Fayston Elementary School. Voting by Australian ballot will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the school.