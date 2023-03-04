Randy Brittingham is Waitsfield’s new town treasurer and grant administrator. He was appointed on December 5, 2022, and started on the job on January 9, 2023. He replaces longtime treasurer Sandy Gallup who delayed her retirement for several years to continue to serve the town with help from town clerk Jennifer Peterson.

Brittingham is a native of a small town in Missouri who spent 10 years on active duty with the Air Force after college. Brittingham was stationed in Burlington while on active duty in 2019, prior to COVID. He is a snowboarder who moved to The Valley (Fayston) in the spring of 2020.

During his time on active duty he was assigned to San Antonio, Texas; Charleston, South Carolina; Jordan, Germany; the Netherlands, and Romania before being stationed in Burlington.

He worked as a contracting officer while with the Air Force, acting as a business advisor for the Air Force. His work entailed leading acquisitions of everything from minor weapons systems to major infrastructure and construction projects.

Throught that work, he said he developed a diverse skillset specializing in project management, contract negotiation, grant administration, budgeting, and procurement. Throughout his career he awarded over $87 million in government contracts and reached the rank of Master Sergeant (E-7) in nine years. He last served with the Green Mountain Boys as the senior enlisted leader for their mission support contracting office, facilitating the infrastructure upgrades necessary for the arrival of the Air National Guard’s first F-35 Wing.

Electing to hang up the uniform after a successful 10-year career, Brittingham wanted to remain in the Mad River Valley and saw the opportunity to serve his community in a different capacity.

He’s an avid recreationist whose hobbies include hiking, snowboarding, mountain biking, and golf. After leaving the military in February of 2022, he successfully thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail, hiking nearly 2,200 miles from Georgia to Maine. He can typically be found with his dog Chloe, who often accompanies him to work in the town office. In addition to Chloe, Brittingham will soon be a two-dog family as he is adopting a puppy from the Love of Dogs this weekend.