Neck of the Woods Childcare Center in Waitsfield has received a $468,400 grant from the Vermont Community Recovery and Revitalization Program.

That program is funded with $40 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). It is administered by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development for the Community Recovery and Revitalization Program (CRRP). The funds are intended to help existing businesses and nonprofits, aimed at projects that enhance economic recovery, including capital improvement projects for child care facilities.

“We are thrilled to receive this critical funding from the state of Vermont and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. This vote of confidence will help us to continue renovations to our 10,000-square-foot building, allowing us to achieve our goal of providing early education and child care for up to 125 children,” said Neck of the Woods (NOW) board chair J.B. Weir.

Including this new grant, NOW has raised a total of $1,500,000 towards its goal of $2,500,000. Starting in 2021 NOW has purchased the 11-acre campus and main buildings from Small Dog Electronics, added a public water system, renovated the first floor including five classrooms and five bathrooms and updated the building envelope and heating systems. This year will see the installation of a new wastewater system and the building of a commercial kitchen, allowing NOW to become a Head Start Program serving lower income families in the area. Future plans include the renovation of the second floor with additional classroom and office space, updating fire and safety systems, and adding an elevator for handicap access.

“Neck of the Woods is tremendously grateful for support from the Mad River Valley organizations and community including the Mad River Valley Community Fund, the Mad River Valley Rotary, the town of Waitsfield, Lawson’s Finest Liquids and the many local families and individuals who have made donations towards the capital campaign,” Weir added.

Anyone interested in learning more about NOW or to donate can visit www.neckofthewoodsvt.org or call 802 496-6689.