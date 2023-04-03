Lawson’s Finest named Brewery of the Year

Waitsfield craft brewery Lawson’s Finest Liquids has been named Brewery of the Year 2022 by Beer Connoisseur. The brewery’s competition win is led by two beers, Double Sunshine Ruby Red Grapefruit and Hopzilla.

“We’re so proud to be named Brewery of the Year! With all the amazing breweries in the Northeast and across the country, it’s truly an honor to be recognized,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and founding brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “Since 2008, we’ve stayed true to our roots and our mission to brew delicious beer with quality ingredients.”

The Brewery of the Year Award comes on the heels of Lawson’s Finest’s Silver Medal win at the World Beer Cup Awards last year for its Rum Barrel Aged Fayston Maple Imperial Stout. Vermont Business Magazine also named Lawson’s Finest the Best Vermont Made Beverage for the second year in a row in 2022.

While maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality year after year, Lawson’s Finest continues to grow its community involvement through The SIP, the brewery’s Social Impact Program. The SIP was recognized with a “Platinum Crushie” for Best Human Rights and Cause-related Craft Industry Campaign in 2022 at the Craft Beer Marketing Awards. Through The SIP, Lawson’s Finest has donated more than $1,500,000 to worthy causes since 2015.

Looking ahead to 2023, Lawson’s Finest will continue to invest in sustainability initiatives. The brewery's solar installations, expected to be completed in summer 2023, are the largest solar canopy in the state of Vermont and will generate more than 100% of the brewery’s annual electricity usage.

Eliza Graves joins MRV Chamber

Eliza Graves of KW Real Estate has joined the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce. Graves grew up here in the Mad River Valley and offers a deep knowledge and perspective for the Mad River Valley community, in fact her grandmother, Gussie Graves, owned one of the original real estate firms here in town. This coupled with her background in the construction with Brothers Building makes her a resource for anyone buying or selling in the Mad River Valley.

Salminen becomes licensed loan officer at MSA

Chloé Salminen is a recently licensed mortgage loan originator at MSA Mortgage, LLC. She is a 2014 graduate from Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, with a bachelor’s degree in international marketing and advertising. Soon after college, she began her successful career in the financial industry as a teller at TD Bank and she worked her way up the ladder to become a licensed investment banker.

While working at TD Bank, Chloe met Rob Tierney, vice president at MSA Mortgage, Waitsfield, who was impressed with her financial background and her passion for real estate and encouraged her to join his mortgage team.

She hit the ground running at MSA Mortgage by educating their clients on the home-buying process while finding the best home loan program to suit their needs. Her background along with her desire to find creative solutions, no matter how complex, make her a perfect fit for the industry.

Outside of the office, Chloe enjoys spending time with her family. She lives in Northfield with her husband Jed and 1-year-old son, Oskar.