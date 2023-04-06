Following Crossett Brook Middle School principal Tom Drake’s announcement that he would be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, Harwood assistant principal Duane Pierson was selected as his successor. Pierson opted to become a co-principal and his counterpart was approved at the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) Board’s April 4 meeting. Jennifer Durren, a Moretown resident and Winooski teacher, will take on the co-principal role at Crossett Brook effective July 1, 2023.

Advertisement

In a March 31 email to the HUUSD community, Superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter wrote, “In searching for a co-principal to serve with longtime HUUSD administrator Duane Pierson, the committee was looking for an individual who would provide a strong complement to Mr. Pierson’s strengths. We believe that Jen has the skills necessary to do so. Specifically, Jen has a strong background in curriculum design and development; has extensive knowledge in multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) for all students; is detail oriented; has experience as a behavior interventionist; and has professional development experience with a focus on student engagement, academic rigor, and restorative practices.”

Durren has worked at Winooski High School since 2022 and previously served as math department head at Lamoille Union Middle School. She was also previously a math and science teacher at Endeavour Middle School in Shelburne, a math interventionist at Peoples Academy Middle and High School and a math and science teacher at Albert D. Lawton Middle School in Essex, Barre Town Middle School, and Washington Village School. She holds a Bachelors of Natural Science from Castleton State College (now Castleton University) and has been working on a masters in educational leadership at the University of Vermont since 2016. She holds a middle level endorsement from Johnson State College (now Northern Vermont University Johnson).

Durren is married to newly elected HUUSD Board member Ben Clark. HUUSD board chair Kristen Rodgers, also from Moretown, wrote in an email, “Ben is well aware of what it will mean for him to stay on the board with a spouse in an administrative position. I have full confidence and expectation Ben will recuse himself when needed.”

“The fact that Jen is currently a highly successful classroom teacher will bring an important perspective to both the co-principals’ office and the entire administrative team. The last three years have been challenging for teachers in HUUSD and throughout the United States. While Duane brings a depth of experience as a principal, Jen will lend the perspective of a classroom teacher who understands the joys and demands of teaching our most precious resource -- our students,” Leichliter wrote in his announcement last week.

“In a recent conversation with Jen, she shared: “I really appreciate the care and dedication that was put into the search process. I am very excited to be partnering with Duane Pierson and the entire Crossett Brook Middle School community as we move into our future together.”

“The district is working on a leadership transition plan and will share more details in the coming weeks regarding opportunities for students, parents, and Crossett Brook teachers/support staff to meet with both Duane and Jen,” Leichliter wrote.