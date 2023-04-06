The Warren, Fayston and Waitsfield Conservation Commissions will hold a tri-town meeting Thursday, April 6, at the Lareau Farm Inn dining room. The event runs from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and will include remarks from each group of commissioners about their work. The agenda also includes a discussion on conservation and recreation visioning, which is a component of the $409,000 Vermont Outdoor Recreation and Economic Collaborative Grant that the Mad River Valley Recreation District received and will be using to create a rec hub in Waitsfield. The final agenda item includes a discussion of what each commission will be working on in the coming year and coming years, including identifying cross-town threads and challenges/opportunities.

The event is hosted by the Warren Conservation Commission.