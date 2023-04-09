The invasive species Japanese knotweed has been a hot topic in The Valley the last few years. The plant can be found all along the Mad River and along local roads. Local conservation commissions have deployed significant efforts to eradicate it with the help of volunteers and interns.

“Knotweed is damaging the natural environment in the Mad River Valley. It spreads rapidly and like other non-native, invasive species displaces native plants,” said Waitsfield conservation commission chair Curt Lindberg. “This deprives animals of the food sources that come from native plants and triggers a loss in biodiversity. Japanese knotweed also increases erosion and damages water quality which also negatively impacts native aquatic species, leading to more loss of biodiversity. Because of its height (we've found knotweed infestations in The Valley that are 12-feet tall), density and extensiveness of infestations, knotweed also detracts from the natural beauty of The Valley.

“Warren and Waitsfield have demonstrated that it is possible to contain the spread of knotweed. Fifty-five of the 66 sites (85%) managed in Waitsfield showed a significant decrease in strength after one season of active management.

“One of our knotweed management goals is to become more and more efficient. One strategy trialed last year proved particularly beneficial -- removing dead stalks from dense stands of knotweed and burning them before the new growth appears in May and early June. Without having to fight through the tangle of dead material, it is much easier to cut the new growth and dig out root crowns and rhizomes during the late spring and summer active management period.

UVM INTERNS

“We'll be joined this year by a great crew of eight UVM interns, all of whom are students in environmental or forestry programs. They are excited about joining us to tackle invasive species in the Mad River Valley,” Lindberg wrote last week in an email to volunteers.

Lindberg outlined this year’s goals: “Attend to the 81 Waitsfield sites we managed last year to continue weakening the knotweed; Take on additional knotweed infestations,” targeting locations such as “the path from the parking lot at Lareau to the Austin Parcel; the knotweed between the smothering site at Lareau to the wood line; along the Mill Brook on the Austin Parcel; a patch in the central area of the Tardy property that extends to the river; the Pines picnic area (off Tremblay Road) from the parking area to the river.

“To get off to a good start at some or all of these sites, we think it's wise to clear the dead stalk material from the new sites and burn it before significant new growth appears in the late spring,” Lindberg wrote. “This makes it much easier to get to the new growth. We saw the benefit of this approach at both Lareau and the beach area at Bridge Street last year. To accomplish this, we're hoping some of you would pitch in a few hours later this month and in May, before we begin our regular Knot Thursday routine (the designated day for volunteers to manage knotweed in groups in Waitsfield during the spring and summer).

FAYSTON JOINS

“Under the leadership of its Conservation Commission, Fayston will be joining the knotweed initiative this year. They have terrific plans and an enthusiastic team ready to go,” Lindberg wrote. “Our interns will take the lead in creating an initial inventory of other invasive species in the Mad River Valley. This baseline information will help us make intelligent plans for addressing the spread of other non-native species in The Valley.”

Those interested in volunteering or learning more can reach out to Andrea Henderson or Lisa Koitzsch from the Fayston Conservation Commission at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; Jito Coleman from the Warren c\Conservation Commission at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; or Lindberg from the Waitsfield Conservation Commission at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .