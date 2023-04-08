The Mad River Valley Bear Initiative’s Great Amazing Bear Contest sparked creativity in many Valley residents who have experienced first-hand the challenges and joys of living in bear country. The contest was the latest in a series of educational opportunities held by the Mad River Valley Bear Initiative, whose purpose is to highlight and help ameliorate increasing conflicts between humans and bears who both call the Mad River Valley home.

Advertisement

With a focus on stories from the past year, organizers reached out to the public in early February in hopes of finding some great local stories to share back with the community. The stories are now available at https://www.madrivervalley.com/stewardmrv/living-with-bears/5-great-amazing-bear-contest/

The community’s response came in many forms: short stories, poetry, watercolors, photographs, and videos.

Most stories described bears -- some of them who were given pet names, like Maple and Dump -- entering chicken coops without permission, foraging through trash and compost containers, and making surprise visits. Some storytellers shared strategies learned from experience. “Predators will do what predators do,” noted one Fayston resident. “It is my job to protect my animals,” she added, describing how she now uses electric fencing to keep bears away from her animals.

The MRV Bear Initiative has been researching a variety of deterrents and promoting these in community settings. As prizes, the committee awarded bear-proof totes to two entrants who were selected through a random drawing, and all entrants have been offered a set of bear-proof trash straps sent to the Bear Initiative by a Virginia-based business owner who learned about the contest.

Chris Stephenson, Moretown, Bear Initiative member: “Every entry is a winning entry, we just want to encourage conversation at a community level and help people realize this isn’t the news on TV, it’s happening right here in our backyards.”

Stories are posted at https://www.madrivervalley.com/stewardmrv/living-with-bears/5-great-amazing-bear-contest/

The Mad River Valley Bear Initiative was founded in the fall of 2021. The original partners included Fayston, Waitsfield and Warren Conservation Commissions, Sugarbush Safety/Environment/Wellness Committee, and Friends of the Mad River. The Moretown Recreation Committee and Stark Mountain Foundation joined in December 2021 and the Duxbury Land Trust joined in August 2022.