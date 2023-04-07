Moretown Elementary School principal Mandy Courturier is leaving the school at the end of this school year to take a position within the Harwood Unified Union School District.

Advertisement

Her new position will be as the director of multi-tiered systems of support and she starts July 1, 2023.

“I am faced with a leap of faith, a brand new position that offers a chance to utilize my background in special education and social, emotional and behavioral learning to support the district in continued work in our multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) framework,” she wrote in an April 6 email to the community.

“In essence, our system of identifying students who may require something more or different to meet their needs and then implementing the interventions that best meet those presenting needs. It provides an opportunity to keep supporting students and staff at Moretown School, in a different fashion, in addition to all the other schools in our district,” she added.

Courturier joined Moretown School five years ago and said she has loved being the principal of the school.

“I was welcomed with such open arms and together we have accomplished so much. I will be working with the dedicated team here and with the new principal, once selected, to transition smoothly and Moretown School will always have a special place in my heart,” she added.

The HUUSD Board will act on a recommendation from district superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter to form a hiring committee at its next meeting on April 12. That committee will include a Moretown parent and a staff member from the school.