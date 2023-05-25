Trooper Daniel Bohnyak reports: On May 24, 2023, at approximately 8:37 p.m. Vermont State Police were notified of a potential missing person identified as Joseph Picard, age 77, of Picard Road in Middlesex, VT. Joseph was last seen on May 22, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m. by family members at his home on Picard Road in Middlesex.

Troopers interviewed family and learned that Picard recently began to exhibit signs of memory loss. Picard was last seen wearing a mint green shirt, jeans, a pullover sweatshirt, baseball cap and grey Velcro sneakers. Search efforts are ongoing, members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. A picture of Picard is attached, if anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Picard or has seen or heard from him in the recent days, they are encouraged to contact Troopers at the Berlin State Police Barracks at 802-229-9191.