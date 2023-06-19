The town of Warren, supported by the Mad River Path, the Mad River Valley Planning District, Sugarbush, and Central Vermont Regional Planning District, is applying for state funding for segment one of Sugarbush Access Road Shared Use Path. “This application is based on recommendations of the 2017 scoping study. The 10-foot-wide, ADA-accessible path will extend from Inferno Road to Golf Course Road,” Misha Golfman, the new executive director of the Mad River Path, wrote in an email.

“In addition to pedestrian and recreation benefits to local residents and visitors, the path will connect current and future Sugarbush workforce housing, allowing safe travel to and from work for up to 240 seasonal and year-round staff at Sugarbush, many of whom don’t have access to private transportation and currently walk on the shoulder of Sugarbush Access Road. The path will also provide safe access to Green Mountain Transit stops along Sugarbush Access Road.”

Golfman took over the management of the proposed Sugarbush Access Road Shared Use Path when former executive director Ross Saxton stepped down earlier this year. Last week, Golfman reported that the coalition of partners, including the town of Warren, Sugarbush, the planning district, the Central Vermont Planning Commission, and Mad River Path were working together in close cooperation with VTrans to meet the June 9, 2023 VTrans grant deadline after the grant funding was denied last year.

“We received feedback from the state explaining in very helpful detail the reasons funding was denied in 2022 and feel confident that we can meet the required criteria this time,” Golfman said.