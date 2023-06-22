Now is the time to start planning and assembling Fourth of July floats for the Warren parade being held on Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. Floats and marchers need not register in advance but are requested to follow these simple guidelines:

While delivery trucks can pass under the one low-hanging wire over the street by the judges' gazebo, be sure the float is not too tall to pass or duck underneath.

If giving out candy or other items from a float, have people walking beside the float to toss the items to the crowd. Organizers do not want children rushing into the parade path in hopes of snagging candy from the street. Make those candy tosses long.

Arrive at the south end of Warren Village on July 4, 2023, by 8:30 a.m. and get into line. The parade starter will feather the floats and marchers into place in an orderly fashion. Follow their direction. Those who haven't made it into Warren Village by 8:30 a.m. are asked to enter via the south Main Street entrance (south of Lincoln Gap Road).

Incorporating the theme "Sounds of Freedom” is encouraged.

Dogs should be on leash if dogs must be at the parade (though strongly discouraged).

More information is available at www.Warren4thOfJuly.com or by contacting the parade wrangler, Susan Klein at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The Warren Fourth of July parade is produced by the Mad River Valley Rotary Club.