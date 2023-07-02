After going on administrative leave beginning May 16, Cindi Hartshorn Jones officially resigned from her position as Warren town administrator, effective June 9, 2023. She received compensation of $15,000, which includes consideration for tenure, accrued vacation time and benefits, according to Warren Select Board chair Luke Youmell. The agreement was ratified at the select board’s June 27 meeting. Jones served as town administrator for 18 years.

“We’ve been filling the town administrator’s duties. We’re currently reviewing the job description and will begin our search for a replacement. We wish her the best!” Youmell said in an email.