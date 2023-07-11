Main Menu

Ward Brook Road Monday morning (off of Jones Brook Rd) Moretown, VT Photo: Bill Jenkerson

 Updated: Tuesday, July 11 10:55 am

The Mad River Valley was spared the brunt of the recent rain event to hit the east coast. There was a great deal of localized flood and water events but the main damage appears to have happened north and east.  Check our social media accounts for  more images Twitter | Facebook .

Here are a few images from Monday's rain event. 

Tuesday morning National Guard members stop in Waitsfield as they head to Berlin to assist in flood recovery. Photo: Genevieve Knight

NatGuard GenevieveKnight

The Mad River at the Covered Bridge in Waitsfield Monday morning, video from Jeff Knight.

 

Ward Brook Road Monday morning (off of Jones Brook Rd) Moretown, VT Photo: Bill Jenkerson

Moretown BillJenkerson

 

Areal Photos of Waterbury from Monday evening from the Twitter account of Jarlath O'Neil-Dunne, Director @ University of Vermont Spatial Analysis Lab.

Aerial view of evening #Flood conditions in Waterbury #VT #VTflood23 #drone

 
F0uHylwaAAAU9FF
F0uHylzaUAAnYI1
F0wrPZ3WcAA 4Mx
 
Waitsfield Covered Bridge Monday Morning. Photo: Jeff Knight
 
WaitsCoverdBridge 071023
 
 
 
 