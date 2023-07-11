Updated: Tuesday, July 11 10:55 am

The Mad River Valley was spared the brunt of the recent rain event to hit the east coast. There was a great deal of localized flood and water events but the main damage appears to have happened north and east. Check our social media accounts for more images Twitter | Facebook .

Here are a few images from Monday's rain event.

Tuesday morning National Guard members stop in Waitsfield as they head to Berlin to assist in flood recovery. Photo: Genevieve Knight

The Mad River at the Covered Bridge in Waitsfield Monday morning, video from Jeff Knight.

Ward Brook Road Monday morning (off of Jones Brook Rd) Moretown, VT Photo: Bill Jenkerson

Areal Photos of Waterbury from Monday evening from the Twitter account of Jarlath O'Neil-Dunne, Director @ University of Vermont Spatial Analysis Lab.

Aerial view of evening #Flood conditions in Waterbury #VT #VTflood23 #drone

Waitsfield Covered Bridge Monday Morning. Photo: Jeff Knight