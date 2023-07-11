From Waitsfield emergency management director (EMD) and select board member Fred Messer:

It seems that the Mad River Valley dodged a bullet last night. The Mad River did not leave its banks. There are no reported road closures in The Valley though the Jones Brook area of Moretown did lose much of its road network there. EMD for Moretown Stefan Pratt issued a "prepare to evacuate" notice for the residents of Moretown Village. However, the Mad River started dropping after midnight and an evacuation order was not issued, Messer said.

Messer will attend the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) brief today at 1 p.m. If anything significant or germane to the Mad River Valley is derived from that briefing, he will send out an email.

He noted that many organizations in and outside of the Mad River Valley have canceled operations for the day, and said that many roads outside of The Valley are closed. Waterbury Village Main Street is closed. Valley residents should go to Middlesex to access I-89. Check the above references for road closures throughout the state.

“Confirm all appointments before you leave home,” he suggested.

“The soil is very saturated, and there are winds predicted for tomorrow. As such, we may experience power outages and road closures due to trees blowing over. Be prepared by having two days’ worth of food and 10 days’ worth of medication on hand,” Messer said.

Warren’s EMD and fire chief Jeff Campbell said that Warren came through the storm with roads and infrastructure intact.

The Waterbury Roundabout is reporting that River Road in Duxbury was washed out in places. Additionally, the Winooski River water flooded the fields by the state office complex as well as Randall and Elm Streets. Brookside Primary School was opened as a shelter just before midnight on July 10. Town officials are assessing this morning.

Fayston Select Board chair Jared Cadwell said that town road foreman Stuart Hallstrom reported that town roads held up well.

On Monday evening, July 10, Moretown Select Board chair Tom Martin said the town had its own road crew equipment and that of contractors staged to begin work on Herring Brook and Jones Brook Roads which were completely washed out with holes and ditches eight feet deep and 20. Miles long.

“We’ve got 3-inch rock staged and have three different private contractors lined up to help first thing in the morning,” Martin said.

Mark Bosmas, from Vermont Emergency Management, issued a report asking people to stay away from flood impacted areas as travel is difficult and crews will soon be working on repairs.

Bosma reported that Vermont’s swift water rescue teams have now performed more than 100 rescues throughout the state and are still very busy. Additional teams from Connecticut, Massachusetts, and North Carolina are in state and assisting, and others are in route.

Helicopters from the National Guard will be deployed to assist Those are conducting evacuations in the hardest hit and most remote areas that are not accessible by swift water teams.

For a list of state road closures visit https://newengland511.org/. Interstate 89 north and south bound near exit 8 has re-opened. NB 1 lane

Vermonters can track river forecasts and levels at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=btv.

A Red Cross shelter is open at the Barre Auditorium in Barre. Several towns have also opened shelters, to find specific locations call 2-1-1.