Governor Scott administration officials visited Washington County on Wednesday, June 28, for a series of meetings continuing the administration’s county-by-county tour to hear from community leaders about their unique infrastructure needs and to discuss the many funding opportunities available via federal investment through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. As part of the tour, officials discussed how communities can apply for assistance with tangible economic development, housing, water and sewer, climate change mitigation measures and broadband projects.

Advertisement

The local visits started with a visit to Choose Co. LLC when Agency of Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle; Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein; and Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford visited with the people who create the Choose Your Own Adventure books. The officials headed to Neck of The Woods Childcare Center where they were given tours of the facility, learning about the new wastewater system, plans for a commercial kitchen and more.

The local tour concluded with a visit to Lawson's Finest Liquids for those same officials who met with brewery staff for a tour and update on the company's work.