On Tuesday, July 4, thousands descended upon the village of Warren for its annual parade and celebration, one of the most popular in the state. Grand marshals Chris Rivers and Bruce Sklar, recently retired longtime music teachers at Harwood Union High School, led the charge along with other music educators and former students. This year’s theme was “The Sounds of Freedom” and music emanated from many floats.

Advertisement

Judges determined the best float on the theme was “Valley Freedom Sounds” with Sickie the ambulance and The Grift. Unsurprisingly, the Prickly Mountain crew took home another best-in-show win with their enormous owl puppet titled “Wise up now.” They’re known for their impressive creations with a political message. Librarians of the Mad River Valley and beyond won the most essential message award with their float, “Libraries will not be silenced,” condemning book bans across the country. The best political float was a tie between the Valley Democrats, with Representative Dara Torre and Senator Anne Watson, and Indivisible MRV. Congresswoman Becca Balint, who was handing out dog treats to the many dogs in attendance, won best politician. Senators Peter Welch and Bernie Sanders also made appearances, the first time for a trifecta of Vermont’s Congressional delegation.

The Valley Players Theater won best promotional float for their Willy Wonka-themed float featuring some of the cast of the play, which runs until July 16. Best birthday celebration went to Sugarbush Resort’s 60th. Best community outreach was Free Wheelin’. DJs for Freedom won the hippest award. Kids Creation got the best decoration and Eddie Merma’s Sculpture School received most creative with the hands. Most creative in literature went to Rob Graham Jr. with “Let’s go see it.”

The Temple of Dindor won best representation of justice. Sounds from the Mad River Glen Mid-Station won most musical freedom. Best critters went to the dogs of the Green Mountain Dog Camp. Mad River Mentoring received best support of education. Zen Barn won best commercial with their cannabis-themed float.

Wayfarer Farm with Buddy and Desi was honored for having the oldest truck. Best family Jeep went to the TomatoMobile with Hardy the 3rd. Freddie and Eli Viens of Shepard’s Brook Auto won best father and son float while the Gaylords with Haps Garage and Farmstand won best family float.

The honor of the loudest float/group went to the Free Range Riders. MRV Rotary Club’s rubber duck-themed float won the “quackiest” fundraiser (the duck race will happen on Labor Day weekend). The best newcomer was Lost Nation Property Management. Chris Curtis Sculpture from Stowe got the most well-traveled. The funkiest award went to the Funky Yeti while the shyest went to “Random Anonymous Skateboarder.” The most religious float was The Church of the Valley and the most misunderstood was Ram-Bi Bam Biden.

F-35s did a flyover over the parade at 10:45. The celebration continued after the parade with music on The Warren Store porch as well as up at Brooks Field, along with food vendors, kids’ activities and Lawson’s beer, courtesy of Toast and Eggs. The predicted rain held off until the afternoon and both kids and adults took dips in the river to cool off.

Emcees Doug Bergstein and Alison Duckworth kept the fun going. Judges were Karen Anderson, David Dion, Trish Hopkins, Bob Meany, and Victoria Crowne. Funds were raised by the selling of buddy badges and duos who found their buddies received prizes from local businesses. John Bleh, Sugarbush communications manager, emcee’d Mad River Valley Television’s live stream from the porch of the Pitcher Inn.

Bergstein wrote in an email, “Shoutout to all the Mad River Valley Fire Departments and ambulance squads who are always looking for more members. Thanks to Mad River Rotary for taking on this event and to the incredible Susan Klein for her tireless organization to make the parade a reality.”