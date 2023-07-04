Here in the Mad River Valley, there is convenient and safe access to some backcountry skiing/riding and snowshoeing in the Phen Basin made possible through the generosity and collaborative spirit of the Battleground Condominium Association on Route 17 in Fayston.

Advertisement

This access is provided on the Catamount Trail Section 19, across Battleground property, using a large bridge that crosses the Mill Brook. This bridge has provided a safe passage across the Mill Brook for recreation for years.

However, the bridge was beginning to fail and was badly in need of replacement. After many months of planning, the Catamount Trail Association (CTA) has replaced the bridge, and also secured (through an easement) permanent parking, and access to Phen Basin via the Battleground property, for all winter trail users.

Notably, they did the project with recycled materials and other environmental impact mitigations. The funding of this project has largely been sourced through a grant; however, there is a shortfall and organizers are hopeful that the local community will help close that gap. This effort is being driven in part by the Mad River Valley Backcountry Coalition (MRVBC) which is a chapter of the CTA. Read more about the project and make a donation at www.catamounttrail.org/battlegroundbridge.

MRVBC advocates for the community to be respectful of private land and the delicate ecosystems in areas that are used for recreation. More can be learned about the local chapter at MRVBC.org, including becoming a member or signing up to volunteer.