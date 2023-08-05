Mad Bush Falls (previously known as Riders Outpost) has opened on Route 100 in Waitsfield. Located at the site of the former Mad Bush Lodge - and later Egan’s Big World, the business includes a retail and repair shop run by Outdoor Gear Exchange. That shop is now the Riders Outpost. The business also includes a 54-seat restaurant, six season tent platforms, capable of holding up to 10 tents and 18 guest rooms in the hotel. The hotel includes an apartment above the restaurant with a bunk room that can be rented separately. Permits are also in place for six 200-square-foot cabins.

Advertisement

Coinciding with last weekend’s Grateful Gravel event at Mount Ellen, the tent camping opened last weekend and after several soft opening events, the restaurant is opening this week, according to Mad Bush Falls general manager T.J. Greenwood.

Greenwood said the rooms in the lodge will be available later this month. The tents that are currently available include queen-size beds, a veranda area and are served by temporary bathrooms and showers. The permits call for a 770-square-foot bathhouse to serve the cabins and tents.

After the project was permitted this spring, developer Jonny Adler and his team created a new parking area with 67 spaces at the southwestern end of the property and Adler was asked to deter cyclists from using the driveway to ingress and egress and to provide an alternate path for bike traffic that is removed from the Route 100/Main Street corridor.

The project is located in Waitsfield’s ag/res district and its adaptive redevelopment overlay district.