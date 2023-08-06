On Friday, July 28, Sugarbush revealed its first major off-season project, the renovation of The Lodge at Lincoln Peak. The property was formerly known as the Sugar Lodge and before that The Lantern Lodge.

The hotel is undergoing a renovation of over $1 million with 22 newly refinished rooms and two suites. The Black Sheep Bar, which opened last winter, will also be reopening in the next few months.

Currently, there are 10 fully-renovated rooms with the others expected to be finished in the next couple weeks.

“Lodging is Sugarbush’s Achilles Heel,” said JJ Toland, vice president of sales and marketing. “While this $1-plus million renovation to the old Sugar Lodge, now the Lodge at Lincoln Peak, doesn’t increase the local bed base, which is really needed, it completely transformed the property into one we’re confident will see more consistent demand. Bringing the rooms and common areas up to the level that resort guests are booking will help increase not only the winter business, but help us increase summer weddings, and the Black Sheep Bar offers a speak-easy(ish) style type of pub.”

Toland went on to say the resort will be hosting regular open houses of the property once the lower floor rooms are complete.

This is the first of Sugarbush’s off-season capital improvement projects to be completed. Other projects include updates to the resort’s water system to the tune of $1 million as well as ongoing trail work on Reverse Traverse, including adding snowmaking, and other areas of the mountain. In 2024 Sugarbush’s parent company, Alterra, has allocated funds to replace Heaven’s Gate at Lincoln Peak and Northridge at Lincoln Peak.