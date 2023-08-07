MRV Rec District board opening for Waitsfield resident

The Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD) is looking for one volunteer from the town of Waitsfield to serve on its board of directors starting in 2023. Board members attend monthly meetings (third Tuesday of each month) and dedicate some additional time to collaborating with community partners or assisting with some aspect of MRVRD's work plan. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to explain interest in joining the MRVRD board. Those who reach out will receive a full job description and answers to questions. Go to www.mrvrd.org for more information about MRVRD.

Madsonian hosts pop-up show

The Madsonian in Waitsfield is hosting another pop-up show with illustrated lecture and discussion. The show is Frank Lloyd Wright, Right or Wrong. Museum founder, architect David Sellers, Warren, will show and discuss the works and visions of Frank Lloyd Wright in a two-part pop-up show. Part one is Wednesday August 9, at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. This part will feature four masterpieces, Falling Water, The Robie House, Unity Temple, and the Johnson Wax Building. Session two will outline Wright’s career, Japanese Imperial Hotel, Mile High Sky Scraper, The Guggenheim Museum and Usonian Houses. That date will be announced shortly.

Revitalizing Waterbury announces 2023 Waterbury Relief Fund

In response to the need to support Waterbury’s homeowners and businesses impacted by the July 10-11 storms, Revitalizing Waterbury (RW) has established the 2023 Waterbury Relief Fund.

With an initial donation of $5,000 from Northfield Savings Bank, the monies raised will be used to provide financial support that is otherwise not covered by other state and federal programs. “Northfield Savings Bank is pleased to contribute to the 2023 Waterbury Relief Fund to help support Waterbury’s recovery from this terrible ordeal,” said Rosemarie White, senior VP of Commercial Banking at Northfield Savings Bank. “We are humbled by the perseverance of the community and feel the people and businesses of Waterbury exemplify the true meaning of Vermont Strong.”

Revitalizing Waterbury has extensive experience helping the community during times of crises. “Planning has just begun,” said Karen Nevin, executive director. “We quickly realized that, similar to Tropical Store Irene, homeowners and businesses in Waterbury would need additional support and resources.” In 2011, Rebuild Waterbury was created as an arm of RW to raise funds and disburse grants to impacted homeowners. The Waterbury Relief Fund will help both homeowners and businesses in their recovery efforts. A committee is being put together to oversee the day-to-day work. If community members are interested in being involved, they should contact Revitalizing Waterbury.

Information about donating to the 2023 Waterbury Relief Fund can be found at www.revitalizingwaterbury.org. RW can accept credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Paypal and Venmo. Checks may be made out to Revitalizing Waterbury and mailed to P.O. Box 473, Waterbury, VT 05676. Please put “Waterbury Relief Fund” in the memo line.

Revitalizing Waterbury is a nonprofit community development organization whose mission is to preserve, promote and enhance the economic, historic, and social vitality of Waterbury, Vermont for residents, businesses and visitors alike. For more information on Revitalizing Waterbury and their work go to www.revitalizingwaterbury.org or call 802-793-6029.