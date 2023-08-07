The state of Vermont’s Better Places grant will match funds raised for Warren’s new town pavilion two to one. The town has set a goal of crowdfunding $20,000 to be matched with $40,000 from the Better Places grant. The Warren Select Board voted to cap the town’s spending on the pavilion at $60,000, plus donations from local contractors. As The Valley Reporter goes to press, roughly $11,000 has been raised.

Advertisement

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by August 30, 2023, the “Warren Town Green Pavilion” campaign will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from the Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Better Places program.

“Access to community gathering places is essential to the health, well-being, and prosperity of every family and every community,” said Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) commissioner Josh Hanford. “The Warren town pavilion will create a community gathering place that will enhance the lives of the residents and visitors of Warren.”

The funds raised will support the construction of a timber frame pavilion with a ramp with a railing, electrical outlets, Wi-Fi repeater, lighting, built-in benches and more.

“Centrally located between the Town Hall/library, the town administrative offices, Warren United Church, Warren Fire Department, and the Blair Barn (home of the Warren Historical Society), it is an ideal location for community gatherings,” said a press release from DHCD.

“We envision a pavilion that will be a focal point on the green and can be used for a wide range of events and purposes year-round,” said Marie Schmukal, director of the Warren Public Library. “This will look like concerts sponsored by the Warren Arts Commission, puppet shows, gatherings on the days that our little village sees a huge influx of people, casual use during the day, regular library programs, church gatherings, and so much more.”

The current plan is to construct the pavilion in spring 2024. Find the campaign at https://www.patronicity.com/project/warren_town_green_pavilion#!/