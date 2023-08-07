The Mad River Valley Planning District’s (MRVPD) preliminary 2023 data report outlines its vision for the Mad River Valley community. The MRVPD presented its preliminary report to the Mad River Steering Committee on July 20. The Valley Reporter will publish a series of articles about those preliminary findings.

The preliminary data report includes data on housing, population trends, social services, the economy, employment, traffic and transit, environment, crime, and emergency services in the Mad River Valley. Areas of the data report that are still in progress include vacation home sales (VT Housing Data hopes to provide this information by the end of the year), MRV energy usage, river health data and Mad Bus Ridership.

The preliminary report says, “Our vision is to be a welcoming community that builds a healthy and sustainable environment; support the historic settlement pattern of vibrant villages surrounded by rural countryside; identify and promote The Valley’s historic and cultural heritage; promote and maintain a diverse economy that supports existing businesses and attracts new ones; enhance The Valley’s year-round recreational opportunities; invest in a safe, environmentally friendly, efficient, and integrated transportation network; provide access to safe, affordable and energy efficient housing for current and prospective residents; and steward and sustainably use The Valley’s natural resources and environmental quality for the benefit of future generations. The purpose of the data report is to provide the community with relevant, timely, and contextualized information enhance data literacy; and support informed decision-making.”