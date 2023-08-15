On August 7, 2023, the Moretown Select Board set a municipal tax rate of $0.55 for this year, up 7.8% from last year’s rate of $0.51. Moretown’s homestead education tax rate is $1.9445, bringing the total homestead tax rate to $2.4945, an increase of 9.2% over last year’s rate.

Moretown’s non-homestead education tax rate is $1.8656, bringing the total non-homestead rate to $2.4156, an 8.9% increase over last year. Moretown’s common level of appraisal (CLA) is 74.56%.

Duxbury’s tax rate has not yet been set and the select board will determine the rate at its next meeting. Its homestead education rate is $1.9081 and its non-homestead education rate is $1.8307.