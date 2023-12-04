Lawson’s Finest Liquids donates $76,000 in celebration of GivingTuesday

Lawson’s Finest Liquids celebrated Giving Tuesday this year by donating $76,000 to 52 nonprofit organizations through its Sip of Support program. This year’s giving will include donations up to $5,000 in support of a range of causes across Vermont, including sustainable recreation, mental health support, BIPOC community development, individuals with disabilities, senior services, and much more.

Advertisement

“Every year on GivingTuesday, we are proud to support so many impactful Vermont nonprofits to help them achieve their missions,” says Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ Social Impact Program manager Carra Cheslin. “Sip of Support allows us to give back to communities across Vermont and help fuel critical services and programs supporting all Vermonters.” Among the largest beneficiaries of this year’s Giving Tuesday donations are Hannah's House, Mad River Path, Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbor Campaign, Downstreet Housing, Vermont Professionals of Color Network, All Brains Belong VT, and Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

In honor of GivingTuesday, the annual day dedicated to generosity, community and giving around the world, the brewery is also proud to announce the recipients of its 2024 Sunshine Fund which along with Sip of Support is one of Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ five Social Impact Program (SIP) initiatives. The SIP is the brewery’s way of building impactful connections and strengthening community while creating memorable experiences. This year, the Lawson’s Finest team achieved a total of more than $2 million donated to worthwhile causes since 2018.

At the Waitsfield brewery, Lawson’s Finest invites guests to donate to the Sunshine Fund to support local nonprofits and charitable organizations. Each Sunshine Fund awardee becomes a temporary “on-tap” partner for two weeks, receiving 100% of donations during that designated time. Organizations among the 2024 Sunshine Fund recipients include Girls on the Run VT, Green Mountain Farm-to-School, Friends of the Winooski River, Vermont Adult Learning, Children's Literacy Foundation, VT Center for Independent Living, Vermont Energy Education Program, Committee on Temporary Shelter, Lamoille Housing Partnership, Northeast Kingdom Community Action, and Unlikely Riders.

Sunshine Fund awardees, and recipients of this year’s Sip of Support GivingTuesday donations are prioritized by their focus on healthy communities, food and economic security, natural resource protection and sustainable recreation in the Green Mountains. The total GivingTuesday donation amount in 2023 is slightly smaller than 2022’s amount, but for a very good reason: Lawson’s Finest made significant contributions toward Vermont Strong efforts earlier in the year. The brewery offered a total of about $40,000 toward relief efforts for those impacted by the Vermont's summer floods, including all proceeds from the specially brewed Vermont Strong Pale Ale.

“Vermont is home to an incredible community of people,” said Lawson’s Finest co-founder Karen Lawson. “We feel very supported here and it’s ingrained in our DNA to not only brew delicious beer but to do it in a way that allows us to give back to the community we love.”

The Lawson’s Finest team encourages individuals to be the sunshine in their own communities and get involved on GivingTuesday, whether that means volunteering, making a monetary donation to a local cause, promoting awareness or supporting a local business.

Madsonian hosts first annual design awards

The Madsonian Museum of Design will host its first annual presentation of design awards on Tuesday, December 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the museum on Bridge Street in Waitsfield.

Eight awards will be given in recognition of design excellence.

The museum reaches back in time to recognize designs that have had significant impact locally and nationally. Three are products, two are houses. One is a permanent installation at the Burlington Airport, another is an important structure saved and repurposed in the state capitol and a third is a new product in development that is reported to be shaking up the aviation world.

Each award will be introduced with slides and an explanation.

In January, the museum will host a galley show of large formant photos of the designs with Q and A with the designers.

Space is limited and there is a suggested donation of $10.

Whippletree Designs celebrates 10 years

Whippletree Designs in the Mad River Green Shops, Waitsfield, celebrates its 10th anniversary this holiday season. “I hit my 10th year the day after Thanksgiving” said sole proprietor and embroiderer Heidi Boettger. Boettger can often be found designing embroideries and applying them to hats, bags, sweatshirts, blankets, dog beds, and almost anything else one would want a logo added to.

“It’s working with people who appreciate the extra details that I enjoy the most” she said. In addition to custom embroidery work, Whippletree Designs offers clothing for babies to adults including Ts, sweatshirts, hats, robes, flannel shirts, and baby clothing. Whippletree Designs celebrates The Valley by offering a wide variety of logo’d glassware pieces, magnets, postcards, and stickers to round out the offerings.

“I’d like to thank all those who have supported my business to be able to hit this mark, and look forward to meeting new clients in the seasons ahead” she said.