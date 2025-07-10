KS Coffee is celebrating its eighth birthday this weekend with a party on July 9 at its Waitsfield location (parking lot of Valley Meade in Waitsfield) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KS Coffee opened its food truck at this location two years ago and owner Karen Sauther said it was time to celebrate and thank her customers. Folks can park at the Mad River Chamber of Commerce Rec Hub parking where there is also a bathroom. This is rain or shine event, but it will be cancelled or postponed if there is seriously inclement weather. There will be a musician’s tent, a crafting tent for kids (and adults), an artisans’ goods tent, and a Peaceburger food tent, in addition to coffee from tiny house. An area to accommodate all of this will be flagged off in the parking lot. If weather and space allows, there will be Cornhole set up. Seating is limited. Here is the music schedule:

9 -10 a.m. Rock Wall (cross-genre acoustic guitarist and bass guitarist)

10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Ridgeline (traditional Irish, Scottish, and Cape Breton instrumental)

Noon – 1 p.m. Murdock (solo modular synthesizer artist)

Peaceburger will be serving breakfast burritos! KS Coffee will have menu specials, and free cupcakes from Red Poppy Cakery while they last. Cold water will be available onsite for folks to grab themselves.

Other vendors and artisans will be onsite as well.