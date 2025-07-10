Mad Marathon runners, their families, friends, and support crews are arriving in the Mad River Valley, not only to enjoy the race on Sunday, July 13, but also to explore The Valley and Central Vermont. Along with the Mad Marathon, Mad Half and Relays the new 5K and 10K distances have become popular with Vermont families and those traveling from out of state for the Mad Marathon weekend of events, race founder and director Dori Ingalls said.

Advertisement

The weekend launches Friday, July 11, with registration and bib pickup at Lawson’s Finest Liquids, from 4 to 6 p.m. in tents under the solar canopy in Waitsfield on Carroll Road. Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ annual free concert with The Grift will be held at the Inn at the Round Barn Farm Friday evening beginning at 6 p.m. Food and beverage will be available.

Race registration and bib pickup continues Saturday, July 12, at Lawson’s from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also, Saturday, along with the Waitsfield Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Inn at the Round Barn Farm will host a Mad Carbo dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Participants have dubbed this meal the “the best carbo dinner in the world.” Along with the carbo dinner there will be a Kids’ Fun Run with toddlers at 5:30 p.m. and youth at 6 p.m. Brian Wary of Inklings Children’s Books will be reading a book about running before the toddler run.

One of three guest speakers at the dinner will be renowned marathoner Chuck Engle, director of Marathon Guide and the new registration site, RUNZY. Also speaking will be Bart Yasso, author of the National Geographic book, “100 Runs of a Lifetime” in which the Mad Marathon has been included. Yasso is now retired after a 31-year career with Runner’s World along with being one of a few people to complete races on all seven continents, marathons, Ironman races and cycling across the United States twice unassisted.

Advertisement

Sunday morning, July 13, the Mad River Green will be staged and ready for runners with the finish chute lined with sponsor banners, state, and country flags along with the well-known Barn Gantry. There will also be medical, food and tents ready to receive the Mad Runners greeted by sportscaster Peter Graves.

‘HEARTFELT THANKS’

"On behalf of the Mad Marathon team, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the support of the Mad River Valley community. This will be the 14th annual Mad Marathon and I continue to be amazed. People go above and beyond in so many ways, our runners included. We are fortunate to live in this incredible part of gorgeous Vermont and this weekend we will be sharing it with runners along with their families to welcome guests and show them the meaning of Vermont hospitality,” said Ingalls.

“We’re proud to continue to support this race,” said John Bleh, Sugarbush’s director of communications. “We are always looking to support unique events that bring people to the Mad River Valley, especially during the warmer months of the year. For the same reasons Sugarbush is so special: the unique terrain, the beautiful vistas, the Mad Marathon benefits from those features as well, making it one of the most difficult and beautiful marathons around. Our team looks forward to being on the course, cheering on competitors and supporting them in their final miles of the race.”

Laura Arnesen, executive director of the Mad River Valley Recreation District, said that the rec district supports the Mad Marathon through granting, staffing the first and last aid stations and helping to publicize the running events and the need for volunteers.

Advertisement

“The Rec District’s mission is to promote community vitality, physical fitness, appreciation for the outdoors, and a high quality of life. The Mad Marathon covers all those goals, plus it brings hundreds of thousands of dollars into our Valley along with a free community concert, events for kids and helps put us on the map. Inns, restaurants, and other retail establishments benefit greatly from the Mad Marathon too,” she said.

"I've enjoyed being a part of the Mad Marathon team in a variety of roles. With my background of having planned and run the Kids Triathlon, Dori recruited me to be the organizer of the Kids Fun/Color Run. During the pandemic my role shifted to the marathon day itself in coordinating two high energy aid stations. Our stations have had hundreds of runners comment on how much they can feel the sense of community, the warmth and friendliness of the people involved, and how much they appreciate a small town stepping up to offer a well-organized event,’ said Annemarie Furey, Fayston, and volunteer.

While some roads will be closed on Sunday, July 13, once runners safely pass the roads reopen. The Mad Marathon starts at 7 a.m. roads generally begin to open at 9:45 a.m.

MAD MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES (Except for local residents.)

Advertisement

Sunday, July 13th

7 am - 2:30 p.m. Main Street – between Mad River Green south entrance and Slow Road, detour through Bisbee’s parking lot.

7:10 - 7:30 a.m. Main Street – between Slow Road and Bridge Street.

7:10 a.m.- 1:40 p.m. Bridge Street – between Main Street and Joslin Hill Road.

7:15 - 1:30 p.m. Joslin Hill Road.

7:25 - 9:45 a.m. North Road to Carpenter’s Farm.

7:35 - 9:45 a.m. Meadow Road.

7:45 - 10:15 a.m. East Road – out and back section.

7:50 - 10:30 a.m. Common Road.

8:05 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. East Warren Road: Common Road to Joslin Hill Road.

8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m. East Warren Road: Common Road to Roxbury Mountain Road.

8:10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Main Street – between Mad River Green south entrance and Slow Road (detour through Mad River Green south entrance – Bisbee’s car park to Slow Road.)

8:25 - 11:15 a.m. Roxbury Mountain Road to Senor Road.

8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Senor Road to Fuller Hill Road.

8:35 - 11:45 a.m. Fuller Hill Road to Plunkton Road.

8:40 a.m. - noon Plunkton Road to Brook Road.

8:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. East Warren Road/Roxbury Mountain Road and Brook Road/Plunkton Road.

For more information visit: www.madmarathon.com

Note: To enter the Mad Marathon visit: madmarathon.com