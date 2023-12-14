Fresh off an early December storm, Mad River Glen opened for its 75th season on December 7, two days ahead of schedule.

Advertisement

There were plenty of smiles and sunshine as general manager Matt Lillard cut the ribbon, launching the season. Mad River Glen opened with top to bottom skiing on powder and packed powder conditions after receiving between 28-52 inches before opening day. This year’s opening day was a stark contrast to opening day on December 11 1948, when there wasn’t enough snow to ski off of the top of the mountain and lift-riders had to take the Single Chair back down from the summit.

To celebrate this season, Mad River Glen has a gala bash planned for January 6 featuring live music by QUADRA, fireworks and festivities, a custom cocktail commemorating the occasion and much more.

“We’re going to party like it’s 1949 as we’re hosting a huge bash to celebrate three-quarters of a century of memories at Mad River Glen. This will be an event that should not be missed with dinner, dancing, live music, fireworks and more,” reported Ry Young, marketing and events manager at Mad River Glen.

Mad River Glen was founded by Roland Palmedo, who helped build Stowe in the 1930s and then became disenchanted with vying commercial interests by 1947. He committed to developing a new ski area where sport, not profit, would be the objective. He engaged the American Steel NS Wire Company to build a state-of-the-art single chair which, at the time, was the fastest in the world. The mountain opened for the 1949 season with a network of five trails.

“Mad River Glen's 75th anniversary is a testament to the mountain's rich history, the success of the co-op and our ongoing dedication to providing an unparalleled skiing experience for the community. The anniversary celebration promises a blend of reflection on the past, celebration of the present, and anticipation for the future,” Young said.

“Let’s come together to honor the legacy, embrace the present and toast to the future of Mad River Glen. This milestone belongs to those who came before us as well as each and every one of you who has been along for this incredible journey. We look forward to seeing you on the slopes this winter as we commemorate this historical moment,” he added.

A limited number of tickets are now available to purchase through the online store at www.madriverglen.com/store. This event is for adults 21 and over and runs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. For more information, visit madriverglen.com or contact Young 802 496-3551.