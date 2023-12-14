Lawson’s Finest Liquids, in Waitsfield has been recognized as Brewbound’s 2023 Craft Brewery of the Year The award was announced during the craft beer industry trade publication’s annual business conference in Santa Monica, California, last week.

“Brewbound is excited to honor Lawson’s Finest Liquids as its 2023 Craft Brewery of the Year,” Brewbound editor Justin Kendall said. Brewbound also named Lawson’s Finest a Rising Star at its 2018 Brewbound Awards

“Beyond making great beer, Lawson’s Finest hit several milestones this year, including receiving B Corporation Certification and reaching 100% solar-powered brewing operations,” Kendall continued.

Lawson’s Finest’s award win comes during an impactful and innovative year. In 2023, the brewery earned B Corp certification, reached over $2 million donated to nonprofit organizations since 2018 through its multi-pronged Social Impact Program, celebrated the addition of Adeline Druart as CEO, and solidified its commitment to earth-friendly brewing with the completion of its rooftop solar array.

“Lawson’s Finest also had an outsized impact on its community, leading the Vermont Strong efforts that led to around $40,000 going to flood victims,” Kendall continued. “All of these efforts make Lawson’s Finest well-deserving of the Craft Brewery of the Year award.”

“We’re humbled and excited by the recognition. This year we celebrated our 15th anniversary, and while we are reflecting on the incredible journey we had from founder Sean Lawson brewing in his backyard to where we are today, I can’t think of a better way to mark the milestone than with this tremendous honor,” said Druart.

“It’s not just about making fine beer,” said Sean Lawson, founding brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “We’re driven by a desire to make fine communities. We’re proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in the last 15 years, and there’s so much more to look forward to in the future.”

The brewery moved into its current brew home, the Waitsfield brewery and taproom in 2018 after operating as a 1 bbl home-based brewery in Warren, starting in 2008. In the last five years, the Lawson’s Finest team has grown from three employees to now supporting a team of over 80 and now has distribution across nine states.





