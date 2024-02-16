The Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD) is inviting Moretown to join Fayston, Waitsfield, and Warren as a member of the recreation district. The three towns founded MRVRD in 1994. In addition to owning and operating Mad River Park, the MRVRD helps fund trails, conservation efforts, and recreation throughout The Valley including youth sports through its grant program. In the past, Moretown has been an annual funder of Mad River Park, but not a member of the Rec District.

Advertisement

On February 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the MRVRD's monthly meeting (in person at General Wait House or via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/92089741481?pwd=TmU4THlOc2pORmZLWmdtMVcwdlJqUT09 the MRVRD board will host a public Q & A on the proposal that Moretown becomes a member of the district. All interested citizens are invited to listen to a short overview and then ask questions. MRV TV will record the meeting. Many thanks to the Moretown Recreation Committee and the Moretown Select Board for considering membership in the MRVRD. The benefits to Moretown are listed in the case statement mrvrd.org.