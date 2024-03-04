At Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 5, the Moretown Select Board will include a discussion about becoming a partner in the Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD), starting in 2025. At a later date, the select board will decide whether or not to include in the town's annual budget a $20,000 stipend to help fund the MRVRD. The Moretown contribution would be half the amount contributed annually by MRVRD partners Fayston, Waitsfield, and Warren.

"Thoughtful stewardship of our exceptional recreation assets is a community endeavor. We would all benefit from having Moretown join the Mad River Valley Recreation District as we collectively work to protect and connect these valuable assets," said MRVRD board chair Alice Rodgers. Membership would make Moretown recreation organizations eligible for MRVRD grants which would strengthen the rec district's support for recreation activities throughout The Valley. As a member of the rec district, Moretown would be involved in discussions regarding the future trail work throughout The Valley.

Among the town leaders who support the proposal is Chris Stephenson, head of the Moretown Recreation Committee. "Our kids have enjoyed many different youth sports programs in The Valley. Since the Mad River Valley Recreation District financially supports these programs, the trails we use and things like the Skatium, I support Moretown joining the Rec District,” he said.

"As a youth basketball coach, I have appreciated the financial support the Mad River Valley Recreation District has given us. Their grant program helps us buy uniforms and equipment and keeps the prices lower for families. Moretown should be part of the Rec District,” he added.

Another Moretown resident who strongly backs financial participation in the rec district is Jamie Winters, president of the Mad River Valley Little League and a youth basketball coach.

"I can tell you just how crucial the Mad River Valley Recreation District is to the youth sports in our area," says Winters. "If you have ever sat on the softball bleachers at Couples Club and watched a game, or if your kid has shot hoops in a basketball practice at Waitsfield Elementary, then you’ve seen first-hand how the rec district benefits all kids in The Valley, Moretown kids included. It’s only right to give our fair share, and in return gain the benefits Moretown will receive by joining. Imagine the cost of youth sports programs if the rec district didn’t exist, Winters pointed out."

Moretown currently contributes annually to the maintenance of Mad River Park, owned and operated by the rec district, which hosts many Valley's youth sports programs. For the 2024 town budget, the Moretown Select Board has already agreed to raise its contribution to MRP maintenance from $2,250 to $3,000. Park maintenance would subsequently be included in the $20,000 stipend, if approved.