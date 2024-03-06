Harwood Unified Union school district budget was defeated on Tuesday, March 5 with 63% of the district voting no and just 34% voting yes.

However, the transfer to the maintenance reserve passed 62% yes to 36% no.

District superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter said “I am pleased to see that our community values the importance of maintaining our buildings. This is a tough budget year around Vermont for many reasons and we have more work to do. There is a lot of work to accomplish now in the coming weeks to work with a new board in order to draft a budget that will meet with the approval of our towns.”

