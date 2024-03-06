Harwood budget vote community survey: Waterbury Roundabout and The Valley Reporter are collaborating on this voter survey as a follow-up to the defeat of the Harwood Unified Union School District's proposed $50.8 million budget on Town Meeting Day.

By a vote of 2,640 to 1,439, voters rejected the budget. A second question to put surplus revenue into the district's Maintenance Reserve Fund passed 2,556 to 1,497 in favor.

We would like to hear from voters on the choices you made at the ballot box, why you made those choices, and what you are looking for in the district's next proposal. The results of this survey will be reported by The Valley Reporter and Waterbury Roundabout. Names/email addresses will not be published. Comments may be made public without names.

This should take approximately 5 minutes to complete. Please submit this form just once.

Thank you in advance for participating in this survey. Here is where to find it: www.tinyurl.com/HUbudgetvotesurvey

Here is the QR code to take readers to the survey.