Here are some tips and resources that might help folks plan ahead and plan for the day of the eclipse.

Protect your eyes: Never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection, such as special eclipse glasses or filters. Looking at the sun without protection can cause permanent eye damage or blindness. Find more information on how to safely view the eclipse at library or online at the Vermont.gov website.

Plan your travel: f you have any pre-existing health conditions, consult your doctor before embarking on your trip. Ensure you pack any necessary medications and that health devices you require are fully charged.

With the number of visitors coming to Vermont and the Mad River Valley, be sure to plan and purchase groceries for the weekend before Friday as there is a chance of food supplies being depleted.

Water is a necessity in life. Plan to bring a couple of gallons of water to ensure you have some around if you become stranded.

It might be stating the obvious but be sure to bring your cellphone and any charging cables you need. Consider packing a portable battery pack to ensure you can stay fully charged.

Pack a physical (paper) map. There is potential that the cell network will get overloaded, causing unreliable access to navigation systems that rely on cellular coverage.

Make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas. With the amount of visitors Vermont is expecting, fuel supplies could be depleted, or you could be stuck in traffic for long periods of time and unable to fill up.

If you do not have one already, assemble an emergency kit that includes a first-aid kit, a basic toolkit and items like a flashlight and batteries.

Prepare for emergencies: Depending on where you are, you may face some emergencies during the eclipse, such as power outages, communication disruptions, medical issues, or weather hazards. You should have a basic emergency kit with items such as water, food, flashlight, radio, phone charger, first aid kit, and medications. You should also have a plan for how to contact your family and friends in case of an emergency. You can find some emergency preparedness resources.

Plan for Day of: Anticipate increased traffic. Check the New England 511 website for traffic information to plan your routes and travel times accordingly. Remember that many mapping apps such as Google Maps or Apple Maps don’t always show up to date road closers. Apps like Waze work off several favors including maps constantly updated in real-time by the community, drivers can reconfigure their routes to avoid unnecessary traffic jams enroute to their destination. Also, be prepared for traffic delays, road closures, and limited parking.

Only park in designated areas. Do not park on the shoulder of roadways, especially, two lane roads as it makes it more challenging for Emergency vehicles to get thru already crowded roadways.

Protect sensitive ecosystems and stay on designated trails and paths if visiting one of these parks. Avoid disturbing wildlife and respect any conservation efforts in place. Do not pick flowers or damage vegetation.

After the Eclipse: Plan your post-eclipse transportation method well ahead of time. Ensure everyone in your group has a safe and sober way to return to your accommodations or home.

If you have celebrated the eclipse with friends or family and consumed alcoholic beverages, it is crucial to prioritize safety. Never drink and drive. Designate a sober driver in advance or arrange for alternative transportation options like rideshares or taxis.

After the eclipse, exercise patience when leaving the viewing area, as traffic may be heavy. Vermont State Police and local law enforcement agencies will be managing traffic flows. Follow their instructions and be considerate of fellow travelers for a safe departure.

Prepared by The Valley Emergency Management Directors, Valley Fire Departments, and the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service.