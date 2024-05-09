The Mad River Valley Rotary Club is honoring Joshua Schwartz as its 2024 Person of the Year. Schwartz is the executive director of the Mad River Valley Planning District since 2008. While he is away for Sabbatical, outgoing planning district members Bob Ackland and Jared Cadwell will be present and be honored as well. There is still space for interested community members to attend the dinner at the Pitcher Inn on Wednesday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m.



Tickets for the dinner are $65 person. Reservations required by Monday, May 13.



Tickets here: https://square.link/u/JUVGy9oh

