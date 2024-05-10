A Warren Development Review Board hearing slated for this week on May 6 was postponed until June 3 due to issues with abutter notification, zoning administrator Ruth Robbins said.

John Vitko and Sarina Gulisano were slated to appear before the development review board (DRB) for a conditional use application for five special events at their hangar at the Warren Sugarbush Airport.

In March Gulisano and Vitko submitted an application for five special events at the hangar. The events will be community events and private events ranging from 100 to 250 people per event with events taking place during the day and into the night until 11 p.m. The application shows a hand-drawn traffic and parking scenario that shows traffic entering and exiting from the south end of Airport Road, with parking shown along the airport access road at the back of the existing hangars.

Robbins said that the March application needed more details and said she expected a new application from Gulisano for the June hearing. Robbins also said she’s exploring whether the Vitko/Gulisano use of the hangar for coffee roasting requires a change of use permit.