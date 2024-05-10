Candice White, Waitsfield, has announced her candidacy for Vermont House of Representatives, Washington-2 District, a two-seat district. White, a registered Democrat, will be a candidate in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, August 13; if successful, she will proceed to the general election in November. White is seeking the seat being vacated by Democratic Representative Kari Dolan, who announced last week she will not run for reelection.

White is a longtime resident of Waitsfield. She was born in Clinton, New York, and then moved at age 8 to North Carolina, where she graduated from high school. She returned to the Northeast for college, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Boston College. White worked in magazine publishing in Boston for 10 years before moving to Vermont in 2003. She raised her two children in the district, where they attended Waitsfield Elementary School, The Warren School, and Harwood Union High School. White spent 10 years on the executive team at Sugarbush Resort, as vice president of marketing, and later as VP of communications and guest service. White has a communications consulting practice and is a freelance writer.

White has been engaged in community work for many years. She currently co-chairs the Vermont Women’s Fund Council, the largest philanthropic fund for women and girls in the state. White also sits on the board of a private foundation that supports education and the environment. She is a former chair of the Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation, where she served as a board member for six years. She is a past president of the Waitsfield Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association, and a former member of Harwood Union High School’s hiring committee.

White is committed to preserving the unique character of the region. She is passionate about the environment — as a source of recreation, tourism, clean water, and climate-change resilience. She is committed to the equity of all Vermonters. And she recognizes the importance of the vitality of Vermont’s business community.

“This is a very special place.” said White. “I feel fortunate to live in an area where our sense of community is intact, and where the natural environment is valued. I am optimistic in our ability to work together to tackle some of our state’s big challenges. I believe I could serve as a reasonable, respectful, and collaborative member of the State House.”

White is an avid alpine and Nordic skier, cyclist, hiker, and gardener. She is married to Christopher Klyza, professor of political science and environmental studies at Middlebury College. White plans to host a campaign kickoff event in June.