Satnam Singh, 24, of Brampton, Ontario, will be arraigned Wednesday, May 22, 2024, on an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter. Singh remains jailed on gross negligent operation with death resulting for the April 11, 2024, crash that killed Rosetta Weber, 39, Waitsfield.

Affidavits show Singh was traveling south on Route 100 in a semi-tractor trailer when he crossed the cener line near Ward Hill and hit Weber’s Subaru.

Singh is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre. He remains jailed for lack of $150,000. cash bail.