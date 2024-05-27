Friday education support in Waitsfield Supporters of schools and the third iteration of the education budget came out Friday in front of the Waitsfield United Church to show their suport. Photos courtesy Photos by Kintz May 24 Honk SupportPeople came out in support of teachers and the third iteration of the education budget. Waving signs from the sidewalk in front of the Waitsfield United Church in Waitsfield, Vermont. Photos: Photos by Kintz. May 24 Honk SupportPeople came out in support of teachers and the third iteration of the education budget. Waving signs from the sidewalk in front of the Waitsfield United Church in Waitsfield, Vermont. Photos: Photos by Kintz. May 24 Honk SupportPeople came out in support of teachers and the third iteration of the education budget. Waving signs from the sidewalk in front of the Waitsfield United Church in Waitsfield, Vermont. Photos: Photos by Kintz. May 24 Honk SupportPeople came out in support of teachers and the third iteration of the education budget. Waving signs from the sidewalk in front of the Waitsfield United Church in Waitsfield, Vermont. Photos: Photos by Kintz. May 24 Honk SupportPeople came out in support of teachers and the third iteration of the education budget. Waving signs from the sidewalk in front of the Waitsfield United Church in Waitsfield, Vermont. Photos: Photos by Kintz. May 24 Honk SupportPeople came out in support of teachers and the third iteration of the education budget. Waving signs from the sidewalk in front of the Waitsfield United Church in Waitsfield, Vermont. Photos: Photos by Kintz. Play Slideshow Pause Slideshow You might also like Take Me Back -- A digital museum ... Re-wilding -- Do more by doing less ... Warren Fourth parade planning marches on ... Harwood Assembly band plays Higher Ground ... Fayston herbalist crafts local medicine for over a decade ... Second Conservation and Recreation Visioning forum seeks public input ... Next Article Re-wilding -- Do more by doing less No iframes