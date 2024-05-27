Main Menu

The Valley Reporter Newsletter

Supporting kids and education. Photos: Photos by Kintz

Supporters of schools and the third iteration of the education budget came out Friday in front of the Waitsfield United Church to show their suport.

Photos courtesy Photos by Kintz

May 24 Honk Support
May 24 Honk Support

People came out in support of teachers and the third iteration of the education budget. Waving signs from the sidewalk in front of the Waitsfield United Church in Waitsfield, Vermont. Photos: Photos by Kintz.

May 24 Honk Support
May 24 Honk Support

People came out in support of teachers and the third iteration of the education budget. Waving signs from the sidewalk in front of the Waitsfield United Church in Waitsfield, Vermont. Photos: Photos by Kintz.

May 24 Honk Support
May 24 Honk Support

People came out in support of teachers and the third iteration of the education budget. Waving signs from the sidewalk in front of the Waitsfield United Church in Waitsfield, Vermont. Photos: Photos by Kintz.

May 24 Honk Support
May 24 Honk Support

People came out in support of teachers and the third iteration of the education budget. Waving signs from the sidewalk in front of the Waitsfield United Church in Waitsfield, Vermont. Photos: Photos by Kintz.

May 24 Honk Support
May 24 Honk Support

People came out in support of teachers and the third iteration of the education budget. Waving signs from the sidewalk in front of the Waitsfield United Church in Waitsfield, Vermont. Photos: Photos by Kintz.

May 24 Honk Support
May 24 Honk Support

People came out in support of teachers and the third iteration of the education budget. Waving signs from the sidewalk in front of the Waitsfield United Church in Waitsfield, Vermont. Photos: Photos by Kintz.

 

You might also like


 

 