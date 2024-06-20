Vermont State Police is investigating an explosion that injured two men on Phen Basin Road in Fayston at 9:00 p.m. on June 18. Per state police spokesperson Adam Silverman the two men were injured by an explosive device in an outdoor area. One of the injured men was transported by DHAR to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and the other was brought by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Their names are being withheld at this point in the investigation. Silverman said that the exact nature and circumstances surrounding this incident are under active investigation by various units within VSP, including the bomb squad, and no further information is available at this time. He asked that anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case call VSP’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.