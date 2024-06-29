As summer ramps up, the area behind the Localfolk Smokehouse in Waitsfield, at the intersection of Route 100 and 17, will see the construction of a bike and pedestrian bridge over the Mill Brook. The project is part of the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC) grant managed by the Mad River Valley Recreation District on behalf of five partners. The VOREC grant is funding a new rec hub at the site that includes the bridge for access to recreation trails as well as access to Waitsfield and Irasville villages via Mad River Path extensions.

Advertisement

The $408,000 grant was awarded in 2022 and the deadline for completion is December 2024. To date site work on the riverbanks, planning for the bridge and the curved approach ramp (which will span a 7-foot drop in elevation), the parking lot, riparian buffer and other aspects of the project are underway.

BRIDGE WORK

Preparation of the bridge site is underway this week. Starting June 24, a screw pile test was conducted in preparation for building a landing platform for the bridge on the north side of the Mill Brook. The bridge will be elevated above the field on metal posts. This design was chosen over traditional concrete foundations. The low cross-sectional profile of the metal posts minimizes water flow obstruction during flood events. Also, the carbon impacts of concrete are avoided. The schedule is not set, but it is expected that the screw piles will be installed, and the steel support structure will be assembled by early July.

“The bridge is scheduled to arrive in July. It ships in two pieces which will be bolted together on site to form a single 87-foot-long bowstring-truss steel structure. A crane company out of Stowe will lift the bridge and set it onto the north side supports and directly onto bedrock on the south side of the Mill Brook. A crew will anchor the bridge to bedrock on the north side and bolt it to the south side structure. Next, a crew of volunteer carpenters will build an 87-foot-long curving ramp from the elevated bridge down to ground level,” said Bob Kogut, a volunteer and Mad River Riders board chair.

PARKING AND RIPARIAN BUFFER

The parking area behind the recreation hub will be reworked to add spots and reduce the impact of runoff from Route 17 into the Mill Brook. A site survey and engineering design have already been completed. Bids were solicited for the work and a purchase order will be issued soon. The work involves excavating and grading to achieve sheet flow off the surfaces and avoid channeling, which causes erosion and degrades surfaces, Kogut explained. The existing drainage swale will be rebuilt and regraded to improve its ability to handle rainwater runoff and trap silt before it reaches the brook. Grass buffers will be added to additionally filter runoff. Rocks and shrubs will be added to help delineate actual parking spaces.

Following the bridge installation and parking lot work, the riparian buffer along the north side of the brook from Route 17 to Route 100 will be expanded. Non-native species will be removed and approximately 0.7 acres of new trees will be planted. The expanded buffer will be 35 to 50 feet wide. Planting at the bridge and ramp site will also replace trees removed for construction.

Motion and light-controlled LED lights will be added to the parking area and the two staircases between the lower and upper lots will be refurbished.

MAD RIVER PATH VOREC COMPONENTS

The Mad River Path is spearheading five trailhead kiosks for this grant. Two have already been installed and the remaining three will be added as soon as the parking area is complete. Wayfinding arrows by the bridge will also be added as soon as the bridge is complete. A ramp by Mad River Valley Real Estate and concrete pads and detectable warning surfaces at the two VT-100 crossings will be completed by early July. After that the state will install trail crossing signs at those two locations. This will allow bike riders and hikers to safely cross Route 100 and use Dugway Road to Butcher House Drive to access Fiddler’s Walk which is behind the laundromat and next to the Mad River. Wayfinding signs and additional work have been completed directing people to the route.

“Because the shoulder on Route 100 around the curve by Bluestone is crumbling, it is dangerous to ride on Route 100 and we are asking bikers and hikers to use Fiddler’s Walk to stay safe. VTrans is studying the Route 100/Route 17 intersection to improve safety, but no plans have been announced yet,” explained Mad River Rec District executive director Laura Arnesen.

NEW WELCOME CENTER

The new Mad River Valley Welcome Center, part of the recreation hub project, is open. As the first element of the project to be completed, this center is at the outward-facing home of the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce and other collaborating organizations. Located in the same building as the former Localfolk Smokehouse and Stark Mountain Bike Works, the welcome center features:

Interactive touch-screen display: Visitors can create personalized itineraries to maximize their Mad River Valley experience. This interactive tool helps people find hiking trails, biking routes, places to stay, restaurants, and other businesses. People can share that itinerary via text, email, or print, complete with directions and web links.

Reception desk: Chamber volunteers are always ready to share valuable information and assist with people.

Table-top relief map: Explore a detailed, tactile map of the entire Mad River Valley.

Laminated wall maps: Discover the broader region with maps of New England, Vermont, and the local trail system, all designed for easy use with dry-erase pens.

Cozy fireplace area: Relax in comfortable furniture around a fireplace, perfect for informal gatherings. Folding chairs are available for meetings and presentations.

“The welcome center is experiencing a surge in visitors, and we need enthusiastic volunteers to help staff the space. If you’re interested in becoming a part of this, contact the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (802) 496-3409,” said chamber executive director Eric Friedman.