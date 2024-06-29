With a successful municipal wastewater bond vote in the books, the town of Waitsfield is continuing its work to development of a $15 million wastewater system for Waitsfield and Irasville village areas.

Voters approved the bond on June 11 by a three-to-one margin in favor. In order to apply for state and federal funding for the project, the town needed to demonstrate town support with a successful bond vote.

The town has already received word that it has been nominated for $7.5 million in Congressional Direct Spending as from two members of the state’s federal delegation, with the possibility of more when the third member weighs in. All told, the town expects to be able to fund at least $13.7 million the cost with state and federal funds and will secure a long-term low-interest USDA loan for the balance. That loan will be repaid by system users.

And while wastewater planners and town officials are watching and calculating state and federal funds, some property owners in the service area are also paying attention to how the funds materialize with an eye to developing their properties. The town has modernized its bylaws, increasing the housing densities in the historical village and Irasville which is expected to lead to infill housing development.

Ed Read, Fayston, owner of Mad River Property Management at the north end of Waitsfield Village is one property owner who is paying attention to municipal wastewater. His two-acre parcel is across the street from Waitsfield Elementary School, next door to the Mad River Valley Health Center, walking distance to the Joslin Memorial Library and Irasville.

“It’s a really good location for housing. It’s flat, it’s walkable. It checks all the boxes. I’ve been talking to Josh Schwartz at the planning district about this for a bit,” Read said.

“I’ve gone through the scenarios, and it seems like it could work, especially if I don’t have to use the land for wastewater disposal and don’t have to pay to develop the infrastructure,” he added.

Read said he was watching the process play out and could see it happening down the road a bit. He has been a vocal proponent of municipal wastewater for the town and said he was very interested in creating some affordable housing.

The updated zoning now allows five units per acre with density, green space and affordability bonuses that could increase the number of units that could be developed there.

“That could be 10-15 homes for that many small families and couples in our community. It could really make a difference,” he said.

He’s working through various scenarios as the project progresses, but is excited about the idea and also noted that it could be his retirement.

“I’m going to wait and make sure the state and federal grants and state Congressional funding materialize before taking the next steps, but it is something I’d like to pursue,” he said.