The Mad River Valley Community fund has created an expedited process to help bring financial help to those who need it after last week’s July 10 flooding.

“The goal is to provide assistance to community members who have been financially impacted by the July 10, 2024, flood. Please note, if approved by the board of directors, up to $1,500 will be granted if an applicant submits this short-form application,” wrote board member John Williams on a recent social media post.

Those who need to apply for more than $1,500 use the regular financial assistance form found at www.mrvcommunityfund.org

People in Moretown, Fayston, Waitsfield, and Warren are eligible for help from the community fund. Jill Ellis, managing director of the Mad River Valley Community Fund, can help people with the application forms and the process. She can be reached by phone at 802-461-6241 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

People who know others who may need help are asked to reach out to Ellis as well.