It takes a village, but a backhoe, bulldozer, dump truck and tractor are also useful in the aftermath of a flood when local roads and driveways are washed out or damaged. That was evident throughout The Valley and Vermont in the aftermath of July 10 flooding that heavily damaged local roads, especially those in Fayston, Moretown, Duxbury and Waterbury.

Advertisement

Almost as soon as it got light and people saw the damage from the flooding, local folks with the means began to help on an individual, road-by-road basis. Not that much later, local contractors started working with local towns to help put the roads back together so that at least traffic and emergency services could flow.

As with any emergency, state and local governments reach out officially to partner with local contractors and that work gets underway right away, often with the details sorted out after the fact.

Some towns, in their regular emails updating residents on road conditions, gave a shout out to the contractors who helped, including Duxbury.

Duxbury thanked Kingsbury Construction, Lamson Landworks, Gibbs Excavation, Mac Andrews, Evan Theurer, Tough Country Excavation, J.A. McDonald, Scott Woodard along with a number of residents who worked with their own equipment to clear roads following the storm.