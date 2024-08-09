Primary Election Day in Vermont is August 13 and voters in local towns will be casting ballots from Warren to Duxbury that day. Polls will be open throughout The Valley for Australian ballot voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waitsfield voters will be casting their ballots at the Waitsfield Elementary School – not the Village Meeting House at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ where several previous votes have taken place.

Warren voters will cast their ballots at the Warren Town Hall, in the town library building and Moretown voters will cast their ballots at the Moretown Town Office. In Fayston voters will cast ballots at the town office and in Duxbury voters will once again participate in drive-thru voting at the town office.

In next week’s voting, voters will find Democratic, Republican, and Progressive ballots for candidates registered with a party affiliation in time to appear on the ballots. Candidates running as Independents are on the ballots for next week but can be written in as write-in candidates. Their names will be on the general election ballots for the presidential election in November.

This week Moretown resident John Burns has thrown his hat into the ring as an Independent candidate for Washington-2 state rep, representing Moretown, Warren, Duxbury, Fayston, and Waitsfield. He faces incumbent Democrat Dara Torre, Moretown, and challenging Democrat Candice White, Waitsfield.