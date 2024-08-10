Friends of the Mad River volunteers report that during August 4 and 5 field visits, they found that the Mad River is still not clear after the July 11 flooding in some spots.

"Since the big storm on July 11, some spots along the Mad River have not quite returned to the clear coloration we expect during base flow (when there has not been rain recently). When it rains, water color can change depending on what the storm washes off the land. Following a regular summer thunderstorm, the murky (or turbid) water can be a good indicator for the presence of E. coli or other harmful bacteria. It is best to wait until the water clears to go swimming.

With the July storm, we also saw a significant amount of erosion along stream banks and drainage ditches. Between the ongoing repairs and exposed stream banks, there is a regular source of sediment entering the Mad -- particularly downstream towards Moretown. Mad River Watch volunteers reported ‘clear’ waters in the upper reaches of our watershed, with ‘silty,’ ‘green,’ and ‘muddy’ designations from Meadow Road downstream, “explained Friends of the Mad River’s Luke Foley, climate resilience manager.

FMR volunteers reported that there is increased woody debris along the river including everything from full-size trees to knotweed roots have been transported around the watershed as a result of high water. While it may seem “messy,” the deposition of woody debris along rivers and streams is a very normal process for the river, and is actually one of the key ways that habitat is created for many aquatic creatures, Foley explained.

"Our native brook trout love this type of structure in the water, as it provides shelter from predators and shade as water temps rise. According to Will Eldridge, aquatic habitat biologist for Vermont Fish and Wildlife, woody debris “is perhaps most important when there are flood events,” like the three that we’ve experienced in the past year. During a panel on flood resilience last winter, Eldridge went on to say that, “Woody debris provides refuge from the raging torrent for fish and other aquatic animals,” Foley added.

WATER TEMPERATURE

The lowest temp recorded this past weekend was 59 degrees in Chase Brook, with temps in low 60s in THEupper watershed and mid 60s around Waitsfield. By Meadow Road, our volunteers reported mostly high 60s with a few low 70s between Moretown and Middlesex.

"Trout, especially native brookies, love cold water. And anytime water temps start to rise over 70 degrees, it can be really challenging for trout to survive. In general, that’s why we see our trout migrating up to the cooler tributaries when the hottest days of summer hit. Cooler water, often a combination of spring-fed creeks and dense forest cover, mean cooler temperatures even when air temps are at their highest,” Foley noted.

HAVING FUN WHEN SWIMMING IS OUT

Heavy rainfall and high river levels often keep people away from the river, sometimes for several days at a time. Foley said that the lack of human presence can sometimes lead to a lot of local critters returning to their baseline behaviors. Without people around, animals like deer, fox, and mink are far more likely to patronize the local swimming hole.

"Just last week, while learning about the river with a group of kids from a local summer camp, we were able to find tracks belonging to mink, muskrat, and bobcat. Similarly, our Mad River Watch volunteers reported sign of deer, raccoon, birds, and numerous other tracks that they couldn’t quite identify. Next time the river is not safe for swimming, consider stopping by to see what other animals might have been in that area recently,” he said.

This article is part of an ongoing series that shares highlights from this field work as well as lessons learned from this year and the past 40 years of Friends of the Mad River’s Mad River Watch program.