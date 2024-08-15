Voter turnout in The Valley for the August 13 primary election ranged from a high of 19% in Waitsfield, to a low of 13.8% in Moretown. Duxbury, with its trademark drive-thru voting at the town office, saw 16.8% turnout. Fayston saw 15% and Warren saw 16.4%.

Across The Valley, voters overwhelmingly cast ballots in the Democratic primary with a five-town total of 780 ballots cast, compared to 309 Republican ballots and five Progressive ballots.

State representative candidates incumbent Dara Torre, D-Moretown, and candidate Candice White, D-Waitsfield, received 126 and 178 votes in Waitsfield, respectively. In Moretown, Torre received 109 votes and White received 102. In Warren, White received 126 votes and Torre received 176. In Fayston, Torre received 97 votes and White received 109. Duxbury voters cast 103 votes for Torre and 94 for White.

Torre and White will face at least two Independent candidate, John Burns, Moretown, and Gene Bifano, Warren, in the November general election.